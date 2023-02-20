Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Citigroup

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.