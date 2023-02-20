West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) PT Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.25.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE WST traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $313.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,224. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
