West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) PT Raised to $375.00 at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WST traded down $6.05 on Friday, hitting $313.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,224. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.