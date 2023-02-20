Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEN. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

