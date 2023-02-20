Wells Fargo & Company Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $860.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $748.74. 492,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $734.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

