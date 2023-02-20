Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 793,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

