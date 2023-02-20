Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

DVN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

