Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $13.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The firm has a market cap of $916.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 254.2% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

