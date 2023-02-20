Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $13.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.
Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The firm has a market cap of $916.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
