Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Church & Dwight (CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2023 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2023 – Church & Dwight had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/31/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

1/17/2023 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/13/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.78. 1,816,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,130. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

