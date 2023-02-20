Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on W. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.66.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

