Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.66.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 3,973,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $143.40.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 961,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

