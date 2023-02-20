Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $365.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.50.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $323.94. The stock had a trading volume of 370,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,661. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.