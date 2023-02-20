Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

WAT stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.73. 600,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

