Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 94.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 93,715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 30,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Waste Management stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

