Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $136.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

