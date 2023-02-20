Wanchain (WAN) Trading 54% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 54% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $59.08 million and $13.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00082670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,135,711 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

