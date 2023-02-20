Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.99 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00081010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001138 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,121,494 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

