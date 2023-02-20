WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 5.2 %

WalkMe stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WalkMe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.