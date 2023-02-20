VR Adviser LLC Has $19.90 Million Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,573 shares during the period. Annexon accounts for approximately 2.9% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 6.76% of Annexon worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Annexon Price Performance

ANNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 391,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,955. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

