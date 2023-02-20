VR Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000. Prometheus Biosciences makes up about 1.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.29% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $3.54 on Monday, reaching $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 656,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,697. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Several research firms have issued reports on RXDX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

