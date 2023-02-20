Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Bank of America cut Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.12. 1,105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

