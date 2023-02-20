Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 1,105,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $127,000,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

