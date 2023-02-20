Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Visteon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.14. 436,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

