Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 306,372 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Visa worth $2,477,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.56. 4,520,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.00.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

