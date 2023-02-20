Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $32.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Veru from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 653.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veru by 302.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Stock Performance

Veru stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Veru has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

