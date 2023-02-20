Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.60 million and $254,911.49 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00388415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00092620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00657328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00577747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00176556 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,155,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

