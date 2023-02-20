Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

