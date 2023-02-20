Venus USDC Market Capitalization Tops $104.47 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.47 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00424295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.31 or 0.28106044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02189466 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.