Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $21.72 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

