Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 178 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $2,660,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 63,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

