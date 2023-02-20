Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

