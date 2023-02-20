Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 409.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,959.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 710,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 203.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $683.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 8X8

A number of brokerages have commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

