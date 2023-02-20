Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

