Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $198,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

