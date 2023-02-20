Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 394,498 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

