Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after buying an additional 2,252,715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 862,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.6% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

