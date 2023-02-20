Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 792 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $264,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 35.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 88,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

STX stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $110.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

