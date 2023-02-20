Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 6,258 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

