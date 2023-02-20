Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.59 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

