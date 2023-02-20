Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Gainplan LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

