Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $190,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.31. 804,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

