VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Position Cut by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,478 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 163,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.