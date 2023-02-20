VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 1,849.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PPH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.