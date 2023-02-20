VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 156,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

