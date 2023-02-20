VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
