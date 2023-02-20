US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $50,355,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 873,530 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $10,954,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

