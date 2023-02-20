US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 5,297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

