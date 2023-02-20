US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

