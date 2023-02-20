UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 241,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 136,671 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.