UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $499.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

