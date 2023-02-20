United Bank Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

United Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.93. 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,252. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

