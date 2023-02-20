United Bank Sells 936 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 74.4% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 978,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

